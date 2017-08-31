Disappointment for shoppers as popular Meadowhall restaurant forced to close

Shoppers have been left disappointed by the announcement that a popular restaurant has been forced to shut.

Ed’s Easy Diner, an American diner chain restaurant, became a much-loved feature at Meadowhall since it opened its doors in Sheffield.

However, the restaurant has now announced that Meadowhall has decided to re-assign their lease, forcing it to close its doors.

Sam Wignell, Brand Director of Ed’s Easy Diner said: “It is hugely regrettable that this situation has been forced upon us however as is their right, the landlords decided to re-assign the lease to a new tenant. “Discussions are underway with staff about the possibility of alternative positions within the brand.”

Mr Wignell added that new sites in the area, and across the rest of the country, were currently being considered by the brand.

It is not yet known what will replace Ed’s Easy Diner with no new restaurants listed as ‘coming soon’ on Meadowhall’s website.

However, it seems that Meadowhall will welcome Joe Browns and Neal’s Yard Remedies to the shopping centre with both the stores listed as opening soon.