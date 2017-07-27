Did you stop to help a broken down vehicle on this Derbyshire road?

Police are trying to trace a driver who stopped to help a broken down van and trailer on the Via Gellia road - so they can thank them.

The vehicle broke down on the route, near the Y Not Festival site, at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A Police Support Volunteers stopped to help by directing traffic.

A man in a Land Rover also stopped to help get them towed away as quickly as possible.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Was this you or do you know the person who did stop? If so, we'd like to hear from you so that we can say thank you.

"You can contact Police Support Volunteer Donald Goudie by calling 101."