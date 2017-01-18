Did you see men fighting in Hasland?

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a disturbance in the centre of Hasland on Friday night (January 13) to get in touch with them.

It is after officers were called at around 10.50pm to reports of a fight between a group of men on Mansfield Road, near to The Devonshire Arms.

It is thought the incident may have started inside the pub, and then continued on the road outside afterwards.

Three men aged 34, 30 and 26, all from the local area, were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who walked past at around that time, or any drivers who are reported to have had to go onto the wrong side of the road to avoid the disturbance.

If you have any information, or saw the incident taking place either inside or outside of the pub, please contact PC Dean Cutts at Chesterfield Police Station, quoting reference 17000018591, on 101.

You can also send him a message online through the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.