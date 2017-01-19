Did you see man assaulted in Chesterfield town centre?

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Chesterfield town centre in the early hours of Saturday, January 7.

Just after midnight, police officers were called to reports of an injured man on Cavendish Street, near to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

It is believed the man, a 26-year-old from the local area, had been assaulted nearby by two women and a man following an argument.

The man was taken to hospital and suffered muscular injuries and bruising.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Dean Cutts at Chesterfield Police Station on 101, quoting reference 17000008364.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.