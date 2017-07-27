Derbyshire youngster’s sport for all showcase

Have your say

A sport-mad schoolboy from Castleton is to host a rugby tournament to spread the word about disabled sport.

On Wednesday, September 27, nine-year-old Sam Haddock will stage a ‘rugby bonanza’ at Barlborough Hall School near Chesterfield.

Sam Haddock who is organising a charity rugby match in aid of disabled sport.

He is doing it to raise money for disability charity READY - which campaigns for equal access to sport for disabled youngsters.

Sam’s mum, Emma, said: “Sam says he absolutely loves sport and it isn’t fair everyone can’t do it.

“He thinks everyone should have the same chance.

“The idea was Sam’s but the school have got behind it 100 per cent.”

Sam absolutely loves sport and says it isn’t fair everyone can’t do it. Emma Haddock

Sam has already signed up a number of Under 11 teams from schools in the surrounding area as well as sponsorship from Techman Engineering, Westfield health charitable trust and Moorfield Design.

All the money raised will go towards READY and will help give young people every chance to play sport in their local area.

Any school which fancies a crack at winning the tournament in September, or would like to host a sporting event of its own, should contact Sam at allthehaddocks@gmail.com or his school at rstevenson@msmcollege.com.

To donate to Sam’s cause, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SamHaddock.