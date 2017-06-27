Derbyshire-wide contest to create a new flavour

Central England Co-operative has teamed up with Derbyshire-based The Cowhouse Dairy to give customers the chance to create their very own ice cream.

The society first joined forces with the dairy, to launch its free range, locally sourced dairy ice cream called ‘Udder Stuff’ across the county last year.

A competition was launched for people to win the chance to design their own ice cream and it was such a success that the bosses at Cowhouse Dairy now want to offer up the chance once again.

All people need to do is Tweet @mycoopfood with their suggestion for a new flavour or post their idea on Central England Co-operative’s Facebook page.

The competition will run until Sunday, July 2, and one lucky customer will win co-operative gift vouchers and three litres of ice cream.

They will also be given the opportunity to see their chosen flavour come to life at The Cowhouse Dairy.

Malcolm Sutton, owner of The Cowhouse Dairy, said: “We are extremely proud of our continued link with Udder Stuff and Central England Co-operative food stores in Derbyshire.

“As a local farmer and producer I am proud to offer free range dairy ice cream from cows that enjoy the freedom to graze on our 600-acre farm.

“Our ice creams are made in small batches by dedicated staff, have no additives and are made with all natural ingredients: whole milk, cream, eggs, sugar and natural flavourings. An additional attribute of the ice cream is it is also naturally high in Omega 3.

“We cannot wait to hear some of the suggestions for new flavours and more importantly cannot wait to try the winning creation.”

The ice cream range is available in the food stores on Hartshay Hill and Derby Road in Ripley.

The Cowhouse Dairy is run by the Sutton Family who have lived on the Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire for over 100 years.

Udder Stuff ice cream is made from milk and cream from the Sutton’s own herd of award winning Holstein-Friesian cows that graze on the rolling green pastures of the Chatsworth Estate at Shottle.

The link-up with Cowhouse Dairy reinforces Central England Co-operative’s aim of supporting local producers and communities by offering a wide range of great quality foods.