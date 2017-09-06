Derbyshire third business theft hotspot in UK

New statistics rank Derbyshire as the third business hotspot in the UK with 96,369 recorded instances between 2013 to 2016.

The research, done by Space Station looked into business thefts throughout the UK by collating Freedom Of Information requests.

Nationwide £184 million worth of stock was stolen from businesses during the three-year period with Derbsyhire having the third most thefts only behind Greater Manchester with 141,887 and West Yorkshire with 110,053.

Vlatka Lake, Marketing Manager at Space Station, said: “It is shocking to see that over 842,000 reported cases of business theft have taken place over the last three years, and that these businesses have lost out on over £184 million in stock.

“Although many of these crimes aren’t preventable, it is important to be extra vigilant to stop cases like this recurring and to safeguard people’s livelihoods.

“A well-lit space that is laid out to remove any hidden corners or ‘blindspots’ can deter opportunists.”