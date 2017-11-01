Derbyshire’s ‘Boybanned’ perform gig after X Factor audition

Derbyshire music group Boybanned will be playing a gig in South Normanton – fresh from their recent appearance on X Factor.

The band, who formed in the 1990s as a three-piece and are still going strong as a two-piece, will play at The Boundary, South Normanton, on Friday, November 3, from 7pm.

The group are promising ‘another huge night of music from the 90s and beyond from your favourite duo Benji and Scott, as seen on ITVs show The X Factor!’.

Abbie Fuller will be warming the crowds up from 7.15pm.