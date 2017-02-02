Derbyshire police tsar pledges to make tour of county

A police tsar is preparing to set off on a county wide tour to meet residents and help solve their community safety problems.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa aims to visit every corner of the county during his four-year term and has invited community groups and events’ organisers to get in touch if they would like to be a part of that journey.

The commissioner launched a new web page, which follows his progress across the county in the #D383 campaign, which will cover the rural hinterlands in north Derbyshire down to Netherseal in the south, across to Belph in the east and Sudbury to the west.

People who visit the page will find out where and how they can meet the commissioner, look at photos of recent events and to request a visit at a community-led event. It also details the places he has visited so far on his tour.

Mr Dhindsa said: “Talking to people is essential for this job and I want to travel the length and breadth of our county, meeting with local people, sharing their experiences of crime and policing and finding out more about the diverse cultures and communities that call Derbyshire home as well as the challenges we need to overcome to make everybody feel safer.

“Derbyshire is a wonderful place to live and is one of the safest counties in the country. I want to maintain this and I need the public’s help to do that by communicating their needs and concerns.

“I’m especially keen to visit villages and communities that have not yet formed part of the tour and would invite anyone planning a public event in the coming weeks or months to get in touch.”

To invite the commissioner to meet with your community group visit the #D383 web page at www.derbyshire-pcc.gov.uk