Derbyshire police 'still looking into' controversial events at fracking protest

Have your say

Police are continuing to 'look into' events at a protest where an officer was filmed apparently hurled a female fracking demonstrator to the ground.

A video showing the incident – which was uploaded to Facebook – was recorded during a protest outside drilling company PR Marriotts in Old Pit Lane, Danesmoor, at the end of last month.

Today, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We’re still looking into the events that day at the protest site.

"There isn't an investigation because no one has registered a complaint with us."

RELATED STORY: Facebook video shows Derbyshire police officer 'hurling woman to the ground'