Derbyshire police issue important advice to residents

Derbyshire police have issued advice to residents over 'suspicious' doorstep callers.

It comes after a man was summoned to court for trading without a pedlar's certificate in Taddington.

PC Linda Hancock was on patrol when she saw the man calling door-to-door and carrying a bag on School Lane at around 4.15pm last Tuesday.

The man, a 41-year-old from Nottingham, was reported for the offence and the household items he was selling were seized.

There had also been reports of a 'suspicious' door-to-door seller in the Beeley area last Monday, police said.

When dealing with unexpected doorstep callers, residents are advised:

► not to open the door if you don't know who it is

► check the identity of any caller. Ask to see a pedlar's certificate if they want you to buy items at the door. If they claim to be working for a company or organisation, confirm their identity by calling the place they say they work using a number from the telephone directory or a bill

► ask a neighbour to come around to check them before you open the door

► tell them to come back at a time when someone will be at home with you

► before answering the front door, make sure your back door and any windows are locked and closed

► use the door chain every time you answer the door

► if the caller is selling something or offering work on your house or garden, tell them that you are not interested and ask them to leave. Genuine, reputable firms won't need to drum up business by cold calling