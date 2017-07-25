Derbyshire police concerned for missing woman, 73

Have your say

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a Derbyshire woman who has gone missing.

Doris Goller, 73, was last seen by her family at her Breaston home on Sunday night.

She is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of a heavy build and was possibly wearing a green, knee-length rain coat and white shoes.

If you have seen Doris or have any information about her whereabouts, call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 734 of July 24.