Derbyshire pervert shared sick child abuse images and talked of raping girls as young as nine

A pervert shared thousands of sick child abuse images with other like-minded internet users and talked in chat logs of fantasies he had for ‘kidnapping and raping’ girls as young as nine.

Andrew Parkin, of Alfreton, also got into a one-to-one internet chat with a user who offered to supply him for distribution new child abuse images with ‘live’ victims.

And when police raided his home and seized equipment they discovered not only the vile chat log evidence but more than 350 indecent images of children on his devices.

Jailing Parkin for three years and 10 months at Derby Crown Court, Judge Peter Cooke said: “This represents a bad case of distribution where over 2,000 images had been shared by you to 77 other users. You chatted about kidnap and rape fantasies of little girls aged nine or ten.

“But far and away the worst aspect of this case is you encouraging the distribution of abuse images where another user was claiming they had access to two children who could be made available for future abuse.

“Your contact could easily have solicited fresh child abuse images, not ones downloaded from the internet, which you could have distributed.”

James Varley, prosecuting, said police raided Parkin’s home on April 28 last year acting on intelligence they had received about his online presence.

Mr Varley said: “They also discovered various chat logs which are concerning. In one he used the strapline ‘horny guy likes them young’.

“In a drop box account 2,700 images were discovered that were being shared with 77 separate users.

“Each of these had been invited by the defendant who provided them with access through a password. The sexual talk on the chat logs talked about the rape of children in graphic terms.”

Mr Varley also outlined a chat log with one user where they ‘almost agreed to meet’ where young children would be there.

Parkin, of Mansfield Road, Alfreton, pleaded guilty to making 353 indecent images of children, which included 131 of the most serious category A photographs and 39 category A movies, between January, 2008 and April, 2016.

He also admitted two further counts of distributing indecent images between June 2013 and April 2016.

Rosemary Kavanagh, for Parkin, said her client’s offending began when a relationship broke up.

She said: “Prior to these offences he was living a lonely existence and fell into the world of child pornography. He should have addressed these issues but he did not know where to turn.”

Speaking after the case, an NSPCC spokesman said: “This case clearly demonstrates how individuals like Parkin who download and share this sickening material are creating a market for children to be abused.

“The fact that one of the chat room users claimed to have two children ready to be abused is a disturbing reminder of the devastating impact of this evil industry.

“The NSPCC is calling on internet companies and authorities to share information and resources to prevent this material being published, and ensure it is promptly removed when it does appear online.

“Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.”