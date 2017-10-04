Derbyshire man caught up in Las Vegas shooting

A Chesterfield man who was at a Las Vegas music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd has spoken of the horror.

David Miller was one of more than 22,000 people at the festival on Sunday night when a lone guman began shooting at the crowd from a nearby hotel window.

Fifty nine people were killed and more than 500 people were injured.

Mr Miller, who was uninjured, told BBC Radio Derby: “There was a rat-a-tat-tat, like jumping jacks on Bonfire Night. A guy ran past us saying ‘I’ve just seen someone being shot - it’s real’.

“People around us started panicking, there were people falling over. If you didn’t keep up you got crushed - it was 22,000 people, many of them trying to get out of the same exit.

“Right now I’m holding it together. I’m going to wait till I get back home before I throw an arm around myself and get counselling or whatever it is I need.”