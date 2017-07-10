Derbyshire man caught on camera fly-tipping

A fly-tipper has been handed a bill for more than £1,500 after he was caught on camera dumping a substantial amount of waste in Ilkeston.

Luke Wilkinson, of Ryecroft Street, Stapleford, was caught out thanks to covert cameras which had been deployed on the site, at Stanton Gate, Ilkeston. in June last year.

The fly-tipper was caught dumping his car load of rubbish just 24 hours after the cameras were put in place.

Council officers checked the footage and were able to track down Wilkinson, who admitted the offence, and he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after a warrant for his arrest was issued when he failed to appear at an earlier hearing.

Wilkinson was fined £913, ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs and a £91 victim surcharge.

Councillor Garry Hickton, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for environment, said: “This should send out a clear warning that this council takes fly-tipping very seriously and we will take action whenever possible. Fly-tipping is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate this sort of behaviour.”