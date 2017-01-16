Derbyshire lorry driver on road to success with children's fantasy books

A lorry driver is on the road to literary success – after two of his children’s fantasy novels were published.

Dean Wood’s books – Michael Moon and the Cauldron of Wishes and Michael Moon and the Curse of the Troll King – are flying off the shelves and attracting rave reviews on online marketplace www.amazon.co.uk.

The 39-year-old, of Linacre Avenue, Danesmoor, said: “It makes my day when people tell me they like my work.”

Dean has always enjoyed writing and was inspired to put pen to paper professionally during a wedding a few years ago.

“I was the best man for my best mate,” he explained. “A lot of people loved the speech I gave and said I should go into writing – so I did.”

Dean was inspired to write the Michael Moon books when he was at a friend’s house – and saw a metal pot.

The first novel tells the story of Michael moving to the country where he discovers a magical and mysterious cauldron which promises to grant him his wishes for the next four days.

It sounds too good to be true, but as Michael’s wishes begin to have unexpected consequences, he and his new best friend, Toni, come to realise that the cauldron’s promise causes more problems than it solves.

As Michael unearths the dark and troublesome history of the cauldron, he still has one wish left.

Can he use it to right some of the wrongs created by the curse of the cauldron?

Meanwhile, the second book sees Michael, Toni and two new recruits to their gang embarking upon a quest to undo the seven evil curses of the wicked wizard Enryn.

Five more novels in the Michael Moon series are to be published in the future.

Dean said: “I have a lot of fun writing them – I’ve been blessed with a bizarre imagination.

“I write the books in my notepad during my lunch breaks while I’m in my lorry.

“Many of the locations I visit and the people I meet in Derbyshire during the course of my work have inspired the characters and places which appear in my stories.

“To add to the local theme, all of the illustrations are created by my sister, Sharon Wood, who lives near me. Her pictures are absolutely fantastic and really help bring the stories to life.”

From writing the novels to having them published is a process which takes nearly two years.

Dean added: “It’s the best feeling in the world seeing them on the shelves

“I’ve had so many positive and wonderful comments about my books which is absolutely fantastic – it really is the best feeling in the world.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

Dean said the third Michael Moon book promises to be darker and should be released in 18 months.