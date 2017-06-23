Derbyshire group marks 11-year milestone

Derbyshire music group Twistin Tots, celebrated 11 years of classes this month.

Hundreds, if not thousands of babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers from Matlock, Belper, Derby, Ripley and Wingerworth, have attended classes over the 11 years.

And Twistin Tots’ owner Jacqui Davis decided to mark the milestone by hosting a free prize draw to win an annual pass for Twistin Tots classes.

Jacqui, who founded Twistin Tots in June 2006 when she was pregnant with her second child, said: “Little did I know when I started the group that I would still be going strong 11 years later.

“The classes were developed initially as a stop-gap to fill my time before my children were at school, but classes have gone from strength to strength, and I now operate 13 classes in six locations, have started new classes for different ages, and have recently taken on a couple of staff.

“I even have some of the original mums from ten years ago still coming with new siblings – so I must be doing something right!

“I wanted to give all my parents and children the chance to celebrate our success, which is why we decided to run the free prize draw.

Having started with classes in Belper, Jacqui now also runs classes in Spondon, Matlock, Little Eaton, Darley Abbey, Ripley and Wingerworth. For a full timetable and locations, visit www.twistintots.co.uk.

Jacqui has also developed two other types of classes. Twistin Tinies – for ages 0 to 18 months, which offers engaging musical fun and a forum for new parent to meet and swap experiences, whilst developing skills babies are born with.

Twistin Tikes – for ages three to five – follows the early years foundation stage framework, and offers more challenging activities with more instruction for pre-schoolers. These classes and have been designed to teach key skills that children need to understand when starting school. Both of these classes currently run twice a week. For more call Jacqui on 07977578359.