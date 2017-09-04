Derbyshire firefighters reveal most probable cause of large blaze

Officials have revealed the likely cause of a large fire which resulted in a plume of black smoke rising into the air in Derbyshire.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Clay Cross were called to Bridge Street in Pilsley shortly after 8.30am last Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found an outbuilding engulfed by flames.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and revisited the site throughout the day to make further inspections.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said this morning: "The most probable cause of this incident was a bonfire burning too close to an outbuilding which then spread."

For bonfire safety information, visit www.gov.uk/garden-bonfires-rules