Search

Derbyshire County Council spends £5k on new statues in Chesterfield

The new statues have been installed as part of the Chesterfield Cycle Network. Picture: Brian Eyre.

The new statues have been installed as part of the Chesterfield Cycle Network. Picture: Brian Eyre.

0
Have your say

Cash-strapped Derbyshire County Council has installed two new statues in Chesterfield at a cost of £5,000.

The artwork has been put in place at the top of Rothervale Road, off Jawbones Hill, as part of the Chesterfield Cycle Network.