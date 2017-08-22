Derbyshire businessman insists: 'I'm not a cowboy'

A Derbyshire businessman has insisted he is not a 'cowboy'.

Lee Burgin, managing director of development company Oakleigh Homes, spoke out after several negative reviews were posted on Yell.com.

Disgruntled residents of Dunsil Close and and Chesterfield Road in Arkwright Town claim Oakleigh Homes has left their estate 'unfinished'.

One of the reviews claimed the Renishaw-based business was 'bad for your health' and branded Mr Burgin a 'compulsive liar'.

But he said: "Those comments are completely unfair and untrue.

"They're damaging to me personally and to the company.

"We're a growing business and we're trying to do everything as good as we can."

Ill-fitting kerb stones create a trip hazard on Dunsil Close.

As previously reported, residents living on Dunsil Close and Chesterfield Road in Arkwright Town claim Oakleigh Homes 'cleared off' and left the area with incomplete roads, pavements and landscaping.

Steve Mitchell, who lives on Chesterfield Road, said: "We're all very annoyed about this - it's completely unacceptable."

Mr Burgin insisted his company was 'committed' to finishing the work and invited the Derbyshire Times to view the estate when it is done.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Overment has threatened Oakleigh Homes with legal action if the business does not fix 'major' faults at his house.

Leaks in Jonathan Overment's property which he wants Oakleigh Homes to sort.

Mr Overmonth moved into the £500,000 property on Mansfield Road, Scarcliffe, in January.

He told the Derbyshire Times: "Each time it rains we have water in.

"We have five external doors, all of which leak.

"We also have two windows leaking.

Leaks in Jonathan Overment's property which he wants Oakleigh Homes to sort.

"We have to put towels down to stop further damage to carpets.

"It's not just a little water - there are puddles.

"It is appalling.

"We simply just want Oakleigh Homes to put right the problems so we can get on with our lives."

Mr Burgin said: "We're committed to resolving these issues."

He added that the NHBC, a warranty provider, would also be able to carry out the repairs.