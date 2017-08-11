Derbyshire bookmaker fined for smoking offences

The owner of a Codnor bookmakers’ shop has been fined after licensing enforcement officers found people smoking on the premises.

Ian Douglas, owner of DD Racing, was charged with smoking on the premises and allowing others to smoke.

His case was brought under the Single Justice Procedure, which enables certain cases to be dealt with by a single magistrate sitting with a legal adviser, without the attendance of either a prosecutor or the defendant.

Douglas was fined £76 for both offences, with a victim surcharge of £30, and ordered to pay £212 costs – a total of £318.

Amber Valley Borough Council’s portfolio holder for housing and public health, Councillor David Taylor, said: “Legislation regarding smoking in public places has made a very positive impact and we will always act to enforce the law.”