Derbyshire Bank Holiday weather forecast

Let’s be honest all we want to know if we need flip-flops or wellies this weekend.

According to the Met Office, summer is returning.

Meteorologist Aidan McGiven said: “The last month or so of summer weather may have been a little disappointing and now the nights are starting to draw in and the leaves drop from he trees it may be tempting to think that summer is over for another year but this August Bank holiday the weather may just redeem itself.”

Saturday will be a dry day with lots of sunny spells and temperatures in the mid 20s with Adrian describing it as a ‘pleasant summer’s day’.

Sunday will see showers in Scotland (for those who are venturing further afield) but from the Midlands to the south cost it should be another dry day if not a little humid.

Monday, August 28 will be breezy and cloudy but should remain dry for most of the day.

If you’re looking for something to check out our top ten things going on this weekend here. Or if you want a day at the beach find Derbyshire’s closest beaches here.