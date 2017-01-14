Derbyshire Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham enters the Celebrity Big Brother House

Dronfield entrepeneur Jessica Cunningham - who shot to fame in last year’s Apprentice - has returned to our TV screens on Celebrity Big Brother.

She entered the house on Friday evening as a late arrival with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and Kim Woodburn, the How Clean Is Your House presenter.

Their appearance on the Channel 5 reality show came as part of a themed ‘Weekend from Hell’ in the house.

Jessica’s arrival on Celebrity Big Brother comes just a month after she reached the semi-final of the 12th series of hit BBC show, The Apprentice.

She was fired after her business plan was torn apart by the interviewers and Lord Sugar.

In firing her, Lord Sugar told her: “Jessica, I think you’ve got great sales ability but it’s a very, very risky idea. Jessica, it is with regret that you’re fired.”

Jessica, an online fashion entrepreneur and operations director for a PR and marketing agency, is the second housemate in this series with links to north Derbyshire.

Footballer Jamie O’Hara, formerly married to glamour model Danielle Lloyd, once spent a period on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at Chesterfield FC - scoring five times in 19 appearances for the Spireites in 2006.