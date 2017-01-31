Dennis Skinner calls Donald Trump a ‘fascist in the same mold as Hitler’

Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner has said Donald Trump is a fascist in the same mold as Hitler, and his state visit to Britain should be cancelled.

Yesterday the MP stepped into the row which has led to more than 1,500,000 signing a petition objecting to the controversial president’s visit.

He urged ministers to stand up to the new US president over his travel ban on refugees and citizens from several mainly Muslim countries.

during an urgent Commons statement on the travel ban, Mr Skinner said: “Will the Foreign Secretary (Boris Johnson) just for a moment try to recall, along with me, as I hid underneath the stairs when two fascist dictators, Mussolini and Hitler, were raining bombs on towns and cities in Britain.

“Now this Government are hand-in-hand with another fascist - Trump.

“And what I say to him - do the decent thing and ban the visit. This man is not fit to walk in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela.”

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson replied:

“I hesitate to say it but your memory must be at fault if you think Mussolini rained bombs on this country.

“But I hear the comparison that he makes, I don’t accept that comparison.

“I believe it’s in our interests to work with our American friends and partners to show our disquiet where that is appropriate and to get the best deal for UK nationals and dual nationals.”