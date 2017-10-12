Death fears after youths ‘hang from back of moving bus’ in Derbyshire town

A dad says it is ‘only a matter of time before someone gets killed’ after witnessing gangs of youths vandalising and jumping on the back of buses in Heanor.

Peter Aldbury, 48, says he regularly sees youths kicking, punching and throwing objects at buses in the town and saw two boys hanging from the back of a moving bus on Monday, October 9.

The 48-year-old said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I saw two teenagers who must have been about 14 hanging from the back of the Trentbarton Black Cat bus in the Mundy Street area.

“They soon jumped off when it nearly sucked them under the wheels.

“Someone needs to take action as this is getting out of hand now and will end up with a fatality.”

“Anti-social behaviour has been a major issue in Heanor for some time now. There seems to be a couple of groups of youths running around and causing havoc,” Mr Aldbury said.

“The police are starting to take action by banning them from the town centre so hopefully the situation will improve soon.”

In August, officers from Derbyshire Constabulary used a “dispersal order” to ban troublemakers from the town centre for a limited period of time.

Anyone who breached the order would be committing an offence and could be arrested by officers.

A spokesman for the Amber Valley Community Safety Partnership said this week they had sent letters to the parents of persistent troublemakers.

He added: “There has been an increase in these types of incidents in the Heanor area and the Community Safety Team at the borough council is aware of the issues and is working with the police and other local agencies to deal with the problems.

“The Community Safety Team has sent letters to parents of the young people that have been identified as part of the group causing problems, and has had some positive feedback from parents who have now been alerted to the issues.”

A spokesman for Trent Barton said it is working with local authorities to resolve the issue.