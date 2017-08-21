Day trip to seaside for villagers

Have your say

Grassmoor Methodist “Messy” Church was treated to a day trip to Skegness.

A total of 62 people, including around 30 children, went on the outing which was heavily supported by Old Tupton Methodist Church.

Skegness Methodist Church made their hall available for the visitors to share meals together; lunch was a selection of sandwiches and late tea was fish and chips.

A Bible talk was given on the beach by Bob Goody, a regional worker with Scripture Union and husband of Grassmoor’s family and youth worker.