Customers disgusted as Victoria's Secret Meadowhall store ignores minute's silence for London attack

Furious shoppers have hit out at Victoria's Secret after the Meadowhall store played music during a minute's silence for the London terror attack victims.

The UK fell silent on Tuesday at 11am to pay their respects to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

Meadowhall posted on Facebook to say that they would be joining the rest of the UK to observe the minute's silence in rememberance of those affected by the attack.

However, customers replied to the Facebook to express their disgust that the Victoria's Secret shop in Meadowhall did not turn their music off for it.

Katie Cooper posted: "Victoria's Secret can't be a**** to turn their music off AGAIN!!!!!!

"Same as they didn't on Remembrance Day. Absolutely disgusted!!!!! People lost their lives Saturday.

"I complained to Meadowhall management who said they would be "getting a visit", not good enough!!!!"

"That's twice that I've by chance been there on a minute's silence in the last year and they've not followed suit with everyone else."

Emma Maxwell also commented: "Absolutely disgraceful by Victoria's Secret ignoring the minutes silence!! The lack of compassion and respect for the victims... they will never get my business again."

Meadowhall said they would be passing the complaints on to the store management.

Victoria's Secret have not responded when approached for a comment.

