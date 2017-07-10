Crowds join Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill for Chatsworth running festival

Up to 3,000 budding athletes joined Olympic heroine Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and DJ Trevor Nelson for a running festival in the beautiful surroundings of Chatsworth House.

Runners of all ages and abilities took on one mile, 5km and 10km routes as part of Jessica’s initiative to inspire thousands of people to lead a more active lifestyle.

Each person who crossed the finish line got to celebrate on stage with Trevor, who performed live for runners and spectators.

Jessica, who is currently expecting her second child, was joined by her family to test out the Disney Music Mile, one of four musical themes for the course.

She said: “It’s been a really lovely day and I had a lot of fun. It was really good to see so many people having a good time whilst being active in groups and as families . I managed to meet lots of the runners and many had amazing reasons to be taking part – it was inspiring to see. I very much hope that we can organise more events like this to provide fun opportunities for people to be active.”

The VitalityMove event was raising funds for Diabetes UK to provide support to the 3.6 million people diagnosed with the condition.