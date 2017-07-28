Cromford Mill set to host fun-filled scarecrow festival

Cromford Mills is set to host a family fun Scarecrow Festival on August 5 and 6. There will be a host of activities on offer including a scarecrow trail, a chance to meet a selection of owls and parrots, a Wizard of Oz workshop, a petting zoo, pony rides, traditional games, a scarecrow ball where people will have the chance to show off their best dance moves, craft shows, boat trips, face painting and much more.

You can enter your own scarecrow into the trail, the closing date is August 3. For more information about what’s on offer visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or call 01629 823256.