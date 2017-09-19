Woman charged with murder after death of man in Chesterfield

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Chesterfield on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Chiltern Close in Loundsley Green after paramedics found the body of a man.

The man, Leon Pirdue, 32, from Newbold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Jade Grant has tonight (Tuesday) been charged with the murder of Mr Pirdue. The 25-year-old of Chiltern Close, Chesterfield, is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre tomorrow morning (Wednesday, September 20).

The 32-year-old man who was arrested has been released under investigation.