Witness plea as Chesterfield park blaze causes £10,000 damage

Chesterfield Borough Council has issued a plea for information after a fire damaged £10,000 worth of play equipment at the Inkerman Playing Fields.

The fire took place at the park, maintained by the council, at around 6am on bank holiday Monday, 28 August.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, Chesterfield Borough Council’s deputy leader, said: “The play equipment at the Inkerman is well loved and well used by local children. It is disappointing that this has been damaged at a cost of thousands of pounds and I hope the people who caused this damage are caught and punished.

“Although the fire happened early in the morning, there are likely to have been people up and about taking their dogs for a walk or going to work. If anyone has any information, we ask that they let the police know.

“Our staff are working to make the area safe and we ask residents to bear with us while we carry out the clean-up at the park.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number, 101.

The council will be looking at funding options to replace the play equipment in the coming months.