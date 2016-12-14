WATCH: Chesterfield surveillance footage from 1935

This video footage shows a police surveillance operation in Chesterfield in 1935.

Filmed by officers from a first floor shop window on the market place, it went on to become the first surveillance footage ever used in a British court.

Police spent over a week filming the activities of a group of illegal street bookies in the town. In total, 39 people appeared in court with 25 of them being discharged. The other 14 either received fines or bind-overs.

The footage is courtesy of the BFI National Archive and is available on the BFI Player. To see the full film, click here.