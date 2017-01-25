VIDEO: Village supermarket cordoned off after ‘armed robbery’

Police have cordoned off a village supermarket following a robbery this morning.

Two men threatened staff and escaped with cash from the Co-op store, Spring Street, Whitwell, at about 7.10am.

Officers and forensic teams are at the scene of the incident.

A woman who did not wish to be named said: “All I know is that there were two young men with guns.

“One of the lads is really shook up because he was on the till.

“All the staff have been taken out.

“It is a surprise because you don’t expect it in your local shop.”

Another man, who also did not wish to be named, said: “I think it a serious one.

“They have apparently used guns. You don’t come with guns and leave with nothing do you.

“I went to try and go into the store and police would not let me.

“I am shocked at what has happened because it is a quiet village and nothing like this has happened before.

“It is a popular store because it is the only one in the village.”

“It will not scare me from going back.”

More to follow.