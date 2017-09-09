VIDEO: CCTV footage released by police after Walton burglary

Do you recognise the man in this CCTV footage?

Police investigating a burglary at a property in Walton, Chesterfield, want to speak to him in connection with the incident.

Officers were alerted by an alarm at the High Lane property just before 11am on Monday, July 17. The house had been broken into and jewellery taken from one of the bedrooms.

CCTV footage has now been released as part of the appeal for information.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage, or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident should contact PC Brett Turner on 101, quoting reference 17*304055, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.