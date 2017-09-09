Police warning to motorists after thefts in Hathersage

Police are reminding motorists to make sure they lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight after a series of thefts in Hathersage.

Four vehicles were targeted between Saturday, September 2 and Monday, September 4.

Sat-navs were taken from two cars parked on Moorland Road and Cannon Fields, and a car parked on The Dale was broken in to sometime overnight between Sunday, September 3 and Monday, September 4.

The number plates were stolen from a car parked on Jaggers Lane sometime overnight between Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of the number plates. He has been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PCSO Anthony Boswell of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Please avoid leaving valuable items inside your vehicle, as the sight of a sat nav, a laptop, a mobile phone or anything of worth can make your car more tempting to a thief.

“Enquiries are being carried out in relation to these incidents, and if anyone noticed anything suspicious or has any information please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Anthony Boswell of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team by calling 101, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.