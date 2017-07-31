Police investigating Danesmoor collision release CCTV image

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have witnessed a collision in Danesmoor.

Officers are investigating an allegation that a lorry collided with a 33-year-old man on Old Pit Lane at around 6.35am on Tuesday July 25.

The pedestrian was not injured but a man was seen on the street at around that time and police would like to speak to him in case he witnessed what happened.

The alleged incident is believed to have happened during an anti-fracking protest. Read more here.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Lauren Siddall on 101, quoting reference 17000317427. Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the police website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.