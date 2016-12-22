Police dog traces suspect in armed robbery near Chesterfield

A Derbyshire police dog has been praised for tracing a suspect in an armed robbery case.

Police were called to the Premier store at around 10.30pm last night (Wednesday, December 21) following reports that a man had robbed the shopkeeper at knifepoint as he left for the night.

A man approached him as he left the shop, on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor and threatened him, punching him in the face before taking cash from him.

Officers, including a dog unit, were sent to the scene. The dog tracked a scent and a man was arrested nearby.

The 34-year-old remains in custody and is being questioned.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 16000427005.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.