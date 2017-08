Police are trying to trace the owner of a bike which has been recovered in Chesterfield.

The Allez Specialized road bike was discovered by a resident of Walton Walk in his back garden at 4pm on Tuesday, July 25.

If you believe the bike to be yours, and can provide officers with the unique serial number to verify this, contact PCSO Darryl Hegarty on 101, quoting reference number 17000332812.