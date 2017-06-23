Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with burglaries in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for information to trace a man who is wanted in connection with burglaries committed in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.
James Clark, 27, formerly of Honiton Road, Nottingham, is sought by police after break-ins at the following locations and times:
St Mary's Close, Attenborough, Nottingham, on 11 January 2017
Grasmere Road, Beeston, Nottingham, on 23 January 2017
Kegworth Road, Gotham, Nottinghamshire, on 27 January 2017
Corporation Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 10 February 2017
Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, on 29 March 2017
Pendine Close, South Normanton, Derbyshire, on 6 April 2017
Becketts Field, Southwell, Nottinghamshire, on 13 April 2017
Hailey Avenue, Loughborough, Leicestershire, on 15 April 2017
Gateroom Lane, Wrangle, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 27 April 2017
Church View, Freiston, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 27 April 2017
Knitters Road, South Normanton, Derbyshire, on 4 May 2017
Meadow Road, Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on 14 May 2017
Bollingey Way, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, on 21 May 2017
Iona Drive, Trowell, Nottinghamshire, on 23 May 2017
London Road, Kegworth, Leicestershire, on 29 May 2017
Laneward Close, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 5 June 2017
Debdale Way, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 8 June 2017.
Car keys were taken from a number of the properties before vehicles were stolen. Jewellery was also taken from some of the properties.
If you know of James Clark’s whereabouts, or have information that could assist the investigation, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000014564. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.