Police appeal after group allegedly leave Chesterfield restaurant without paying

Police are appealing for information after four people allegedly left a Chinese restaurant in Chesterfield without paying the bill.

Two men, two women and a baby went to the Chef de Canton restaurant on Derby Road at around 6.40pm on Thursday, June 8.They ordered and ate a meal, and then left at around 8.55pm that evening.

The group travelled to and from the restaurant in two cars, a red Ford KA and a white Citroen C1 (pictured).

If this is your car, or if you have any information which could help officers trace the group, contact PC Stuart Hind on 101, quoting reference 17*243290, or send him a message through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.