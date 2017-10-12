Motorcyclist jailed for manslaughter after death of Derbyshire pensioner

A motorcyclist has been jailed after being found guilty of the manslaughter of a Derbyshire pensioner after a road-rage incident.

On April 18, a collision occurred between a car and a motorcycle in Grassmoor. An altercation then took place between the drivers of both vehicles.

Stuart Bowdler with his wife Margaret. Picture: CATERS.

The car driver, Stuart Bowdler, 74, then collapsed and later died.

The motorcyclist, Colin Bailey, of Clay Cross has today (Thursday, October 12) been found guilty of manslaughter at Derby Crown Court. He was also found guilty of possession to supply Class A drugs.

Bailey, 30, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Detective Inspector Gemma Booth who led the investigation said: “The incident in April which resulted in the death of Mr Bowdler was tragic and unnecessary.

“The jury have reached a decision and Bailey will now be sentenced for his actions.

“Our thoughts go out to Mr Bowdler’s family and I would like to thank the public for providing us with information that helped with the investigation.”

