Missing Staveley teen found safe and well

A Staveley teenager who had gone missing has been found safe and well.
Shannon Whyers, 15, was last seen at her home in the town on Sunday night.
But she has now been found safe and well.
Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her.
