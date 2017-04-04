Men try to rob 12-year-old boy in Staveley

Police are appealing for information after two men tried to rob a 12-year-old boy in Staveley.

Sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm on Sunday, March 26, the youngster was walking along Low Gates when he was approached by two men, one of whom was riding a bicycle.

The man who was on foot demanded that the boy turn out his pockets and hand over any money he had. The boy wasn’t carrying any money and he ran off.

He has described the man on the bike as having blonde hair. He wore a black tracksuit with a dark coat over the top. His bike was red.

The would-be robber wore a grey tracksuit with the hood up and he had a bandana covering his mouth.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Richard Clarke on 101, quoting reference 17000128578.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.