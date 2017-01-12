Masked gang ram raid Bakewell store

Masked men stole power tools during a ram raid at an agricultural supplies shop in Bakewell.

A car is believed to have been used to smash one of the front-facing windows at Torne Valley, on Haddon Road, shortly before 12.30am this morning (Thursday).

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who might have been driving in the area around that time, and who may have seen other cars on the road that could be connected.

"We also want to hear from anyone on Haddon Road who might have seen suspicious activity, or who has CCTV covering the road," added a police spokesperson.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 17000015455.