A man has been summonsed to court to answer a charge of sexual assault on a woman in Clay Cross.

A 21-year-old woman told police that she was sexually assaulted on a bench outside Tesco, in Bridge Street, Clay Cross, on Tuesday, October 25.

A 63-year-old man from the town will attend Chesterfield Justice Centre to answer the charge.

The officer in the case would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal for witnesses, which resulted in several people coming forward with information.