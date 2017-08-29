Man spent £3,200 at Meadowhall using stolen bank card

A man spent £3,200 at Meadowhall using a bank card stolen from a pensioner.

Police said an 80-year-old woman received a telephone call at home from someone claiming to be from her bank’s fraud department.

She was asked to provide some details over the phone before someone called at her house to collect the card.

Later that day a number of transactions totalling £3,200, were made at Meadowhall.

Detectives investigating the theft and use of the card have release CCTV images of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information about the incident on Friday, August 4 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.