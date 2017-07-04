Search

Man missing from Chesterfield found safe and well

Jaydon Elliott. Picture issued by Derbyshire Constabulary.

A man who had been reported missing from Chesterfield has been found safe and well.

Jaydon Elliott had been reported missing after last being seen in the town on July 1.

But the 23-year-old has now been safe and well.