Man left with serious injuries after alleged assault at Staveley pub

Police are appealing for information after a man was left with serious injuries following an alleged assault in a Staveley pub.

On Wednesday, June 21 between 6.15pm and 6.30pm a man was allegedly assaulted in the Beechers Brook pub on High Street.

Two men were inside the pub when they had an altercation. One of the men assaulted the other just inside the entrance to the pub.

An ambulance was called and the injured man was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

A 45 year-old man was restrained by people in the pub and was arrested by officers at the scene, he remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Adam Gasgoigne on 101 quoting reference number 17000262050.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.