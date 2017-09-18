Man found dead at Chesterfield property named

A man found dead at a house in Chesterfield over the weekend has been formally identified.

Police were called to a house on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green at 7.15am yesterday (Sunday) after the body of Leon Pirdue, 32, was found by paramedics.

Mr Pirdue, of Newbold, has been formally identifed today.

A 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody and are being questioned.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Pirdue’s death and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house that morning to call 101 quoting incident 264 of September 17.

