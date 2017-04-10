Man charged with drugs offences after police chase through Chesterfield

Police have charged a man with driving and drugs offences after a police chase though Chesterfield.

Officers arrested and charged a man with numerous offences including possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, no insurance and possession of a sharp pointed article in a public place after he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle for police officers on Derby Road, Tupton, on Wednesday, April 5.

Richard Hardy, of Wren Park Close in Grassmooor, allegedly continued driving his Renault Megane convertible through North Wingfield, Grassmoor and Wingerworth before coming to a stop in Grangewood after crashing into a police car.

The 43 year-old appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Friday, April 7.

He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on May 5 for sentencing. He was remanded in custody.